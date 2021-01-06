2 dead in stabbing near 46th and Sheridan in Kenosha, 1 in custody

article

Two people are dead following a stabbing near 46th and Sheridan in Kenosha Wednesday morning, Jan. 6. Authorities say one person has been taken into custody.

According to police, officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a possible sex crime. When officers arrived, they discovered that some type of struggle had taken place.

Additional units were requested as information was still being obtained, according to police.

Once entry was gained to the residence, two adults were found dead.

Authories say this is a homicide investigation. The suspect is in police custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Police say this is a very active and still developing investigation. There is no threat to the community.

This investigation is not associated with any protest or demonstration activity.

This is a developing story.