Death investigation at Wehr Nature Center in Franklin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Franklin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FRANKLIN, Wis - Franklin police received a call reporting a deceased male at or near the Wehr Nature Center shortly after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 16. 

Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies along with Franklin police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story. 

