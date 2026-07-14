Dealing with the heat; how outdoor workers, employees are handling it

The Brief For many people who work outside, a heat advisory does not mean they can simply stop working. Workers with a pavement company talked with FOX6, sharing their thoughts on beating the heat while on the job. FOX6 also stopped by Lakefront Brewery to learn more about the heat-friendly menu.



For most people, a heat advisory means staying inside.

But for the people whose jobs keep them outside or in heated spaces…heading indoors is just not an option.

Construction crews are working directly under the sun while those in the kitchen are dealing with a different kind of heat.

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Construction in the heat

What we know:

When the heat rises, not everyone has the option to head inside.

"We’re out here sweating, but we are trying to stay cool and take breaks when we can…underneath the trees," said Tim Nelson with Stark Pavement.

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This construction crew, working in Brown Deer, puts in on average 10 hours a day, which means even in a heat advisory the show must go on.

"Definitely just drink water, stay hydrated, eat in the morning, don’t overwork yourself, if you gotta sit down, sit down. No company is worth dying for," said Isaac Delacruz with Stark Pavement.

To help survive the sun, they’ve got a cooler stocked with their essentials: water, cool towels, and sunscreen.

"Stay cool and know your limits. There is always tomorrow, so let’s just stay safe and keep an eye on each other," added Nelson.

Working in the kitchen

What we know:

For some, the heat comes from above. For others, it may come from a stovetop.

"No matter what you do, the temp goes about 20 degrees. What it is outside in there, and we’re looking out for the staff," said Mike Walker with Lakefront Brewery.

Lakefront Brewery is bringing back its limited heat advisory menu until Thursday for a second year.

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So what does a heat-friendly menu look like?

"It’s got more sandwiches, cold items, so we’ve got a pesto chicken on there. That’s on there that’s good, but it's not like a fried chicken, per se, bologna sandwiches. [and] of course, cheese curds…gotta make that happen," added Walker.

In this dangerous heat, health officials are urging people to know the signs of heat-related illnesses.

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