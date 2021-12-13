Deadly tornadoes: Final toll unclear after storms hit Kentucky, other states

Recovery efforts continued Monday after a swarm of tornadoes tore through several U.S. states, killing dozens of people in the Midwest and South while leveling entire communities.

The final death toll remained unclear, though it was expected to be lower than initially feared.

Kentucky was the worst-hit state by far, coming at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes. Four twisters hit the state in total on Friday night — including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that he’d never seen "damage at this scale, ever."

At least eight people were killed at the state's Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and another 12 were reported killed in and around Bowling Green. At least another 14 people died in Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, where an Amazon warehouse collapsed.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to receive a briefing Monday morning from officials with FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security on the federal response to the devastating storms.

Authorities were still trying to determine the total number of dead amid confusion over how many were able to escape the candle factory and the difficulties of searching other hard-hit areas. The twisters made door-to-door searches impossible in some places.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that only 40 of the 110 people working in the candle factory at the time were rescued, and that "it’ll be a miracle if anybody else is found alive in it." But on Sunday, the company said that while eight were confirmed dead and eight remained missing, more than 90 others had been located.

An aerial view of debris and structural damage is seen at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory as search and rescue operations were underway after a tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 12, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Expand

"Many of the employees were gathered in the tornado shelter and after the storm was over they left the plant and went to their homes," said Bob Ferguson, a spokesman for the company. "With the power out and no landline they were hard to reach initially. We’re hoping to find more of those eight unaccounted as we try their home residences."

Night-shift workers were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles when the word went out to seek shelter.

After state officials heard the candle company's update, Beshear said Sunday afternoon that the death toll might be as low as 50.

"We are praying that maybe original estimates of those we have lost were wrong. If so, it’s going to be pretty wonderful," the governor said.

"We’re going to grieve together, we’re going to dig out and clean up together, and we will rebuild and move forward together. We’re going to get through this," Beshear added.

Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky. Twisted sheet metal, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows were blown out and roofs torn off the buildings that were still standing.

The outbreak also killed at least six people in Illinois, where the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville was hit. Four people were killed in Tennessee and two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed and the governor said workers shielded residents with their own bodies. Two others were killed in Missouri.

Search efforts at the Amazon warehouse were expected to take several days, but authorities said they did not expect to find additional survivors. The damage was extensive; the structure’s steel support pillars were exposed after the walls and roof caved.

"These walls are made out of 11-inch thick concrete, and they’re about 40 feet tall, so a lot of weight from that came down," Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved, Whiteford said.

"This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which has been trying to organize workers at an Amazon facility in Alabama, criticized the company for keeping the Illinois site open during a weather emergency.

Amazon said that when a site is made aware of a tornado warning, all employees are notified and directed to move to a shelter.

Pope Francis expressed his sadness over the "devastating impact" of the tornadoes. In a telegram sent Monday by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the pope offered prayers for those who died, "comfort to those who mourn their loss and strength to all those affected by this immense tragedy."

Victor Gensini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University, said the storm was all the more remarkable because it came in December when normally colder weather limits tornadoes. The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, tracked for about 220 miles through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

Overall, at least 33 tornadoes were reported across six states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi, according to FOX Weather. The National Weather Service issued 149 tornado warnings through the night.

The 33 reports of tornadoes ranked Dec. 10 as the seventh most active tornado day of the year in the nation, according to FOX Weather meteorologist and Senior Weather Data Specialist Shane Brown. The U.S. averages one tornado report in December.

Brown said eight tornado emergencies — the most life-threatening and extreme tornado warning — were issued Friday. Before the outbreak, there had only been seven such warnings issued in December combined since 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.