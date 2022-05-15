Houston flea market shooting leaves 2 dead and at least 3 injured

Two people are dead and at least three others are hospitalized after a shooting at a Houston flea market on Sunday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says multiple shots were fired around 1:07 p.m. at the market in the 8700 block of Airline Drive in north Harris County, where thousands of patrons were.

HCSO officials say five Hispanic males in their 20s got into an altercation, and they ended up getting shot. Two of them were confirmed dead at the scene. Three others were transported to separate hospitals in unknown conditions.

Lt. Susan Cotter told FOX 26 that two possible suspects were detained on the scene and are being interviewed. One possible suspect was among those transported.

Cotter said it happened inside the flea market, and it did not appear to be a random shooting.

It appears no innocent bystanders were injured.

At least two pistols have been recovered.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.