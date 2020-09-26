'Deadliest year:' 53 drownings on Lake Michigan to date

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project is reporting that the 53 drownings in Lake Michigan in 2020 makes it the deadliest year since they started keeping record in 2010, they announced in a release Saturday.

The previous record was 49 drownings in 2012.

For the entire Great Lakes, there have been 94 drownings in 2020; and 931 Great Lakes drownings since 2010.

In addition to the confirmed drownings, there are an additional 6 drowning incidents where the victims were last listed as “Critical Condition,” “Unknown Condition,” or “Missing”. The GLSRP is awaiting updates on these incidents.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project was started in 2010 in an effort to save lives by bringing awareness to the power of the Great Lakes. These reports are to remind those enjoying the water that they should be vigilant of the warnings given by the National Weather Service.