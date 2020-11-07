DC celebrates after Biden wins White House

article

Joe Biden is officially projected to win the White House, and plenty of people are celebrating in the nation's capital.

District residents are taking to the streets everywhere from outside the White House to Black Lives Matter Plaza and the District's neighborhoods.

The celebrations began shortly after FOX News and other media called the election late Saturday morning for Biden.

FOX 5 journalists are capturing some of the scenes:

