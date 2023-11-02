article

Film director and Shorewood native David Zucker visited his hometown on Thursday.

Zucker, who directed the classic 1980 comedy "Airplane!," "Scary Movie 3," Scary Movie 4" and more, visited Shorewood High School Thursday afternoon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

He talked with students ahead of a screening of "Airplane!," which was also followed by a talkback.

Zucker said it feels good to be back, and at the school where his love for film and theater started.

"This is like home because we would write skits for assemblies, right here," he said. "We'd perform them in this room, and we got laughs, so I think it was encouraging."

Zucker co-wrote "Airplane!" with his brother Jerry Zucker and their friend Jim Abrahams. They were nominated in 1981 for Best Screenplay at the British Academy Film Awards and Best Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards.