David Sanborn, legendary saxophone player, dies at 78

David Sanborn, the legendary saxophonist and Grammy Award-winning musician, has died at 78, according to a post published on Sanborn’s social media accounts.

Sanborn passed away on Sunday afternoon after "an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications," according to the artist’s Instagram account.

Sanborn had been diagnosed with cancer since 2018 "but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently," the post continued.

The gifted musician recorded with dozens of music icons including Stevie Wonder, James Brown, David Bowie, and many more, according to Sanborn’s official website.

He won a total of six Grammys and had eight gold albums and one platinum, according to TMZ.

Sanborn released 25 albums during his multi-decade career which spanned a variety of genres, including instrumental pop, R&B and traditional jazz.

At just three years old, Sanborn was diagnosed with polio and doctors suggested that he pick up the saxophone as a form of therapy.

His love for the instrument would follow him into high school, where he became inspired by the jazz musicians in Chicago, which was near his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Sanborn would go on to study music at Northwestern University and the University of Iowa and headed for California after graduating. He would join the Butterfield Blues Band with whom he played at Woodstock.

He also had a TV show from 1988 to 1190 called "Night Music." The show featured famed jazz musicians, such as Thelonious Monk, Dave Brubeck and Billie Holiday.

He also hosted the "After New Year’s Eve" television special and had a radio program, "The Jazz Show with David Sanborn," that was on the air during the 1980s and ’90s.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.