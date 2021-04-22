Dave Matthews Band to play Summerfest on September 15

Summerfest will welcome the Dave Matthews Band on September 15 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The rescheduled dates for the 2021 North American summer tour were announced Thursday.

All online ticket orders, including those purchased previously or tickets bought in the future, include a digital ticket for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.

Fans who previously purchased tickets in person at the Summerfest Box Office, should return to the same location to receive one general admission Summerfest 2021 ticket. Please visit AmFamAmp.com for Box Office hours.

Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase for 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers will receive an email from Ticketmaster instructing them on securing a refund, if they cannot attend the rescheduled date. Please visit AmFamAmp.com for Box Office hours and more information.