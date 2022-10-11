Darrell Brooks trial: Who has testified for the state?

Witnesses for the prosecution in the Darrell Brooks trial have included police and first responders, people acquainted with Darrell Brooks and victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

The state began laying out its case-in-chief Thursday, Oct. 6, calling Waukesha Police Sgt. David Wanner and Kori Runkel, the roommate of Brooks' ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel of the red Ford Escape that drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60. Brooks faces 76 counts in the case, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. One homicide conviction would put him behind bars for life.

The state has tried to lay out that Brooks, in rage after a fight with Erika Patterson, his ex, at Frame Park, barreled through the parade in his red SUV, hitting people and not stopping.

Brooks was arrested shortly after the attack. Prosecutors say he showed up at a nearby home, banging on the door, asking for a ride. The SUV was parked nearby.

Below is a list of those who have testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial, in the order they were called:

1. Sgt. David Wanner, Waukesha Police Department – First witness called by the state. Stationed at White Rock Avenue and Main Street. Waived his hands in the air attempting to stop the red SUV from entering the parade route.

2. Kori Runkel, temporary resident of Waukesha women’s shelter – Runkel testified she was with Erika Patterson when Brooks punched her during a domestic violence incident at Frame Park prior to the parade incident.

3. Erika Patterson, defendant’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child – Patterson testified that Brooks drove her around, fought with her and eventually punched her prior to the parade incident, then fled in the direction of the parade route when a witness called police.

4. Detective Steven Guth, Waukesha Police Department – Detective Guth took Patterson along the route she said Brooks took her the day of the parade.

5. Office Jeremy Philipps, Waukesha Police Department – Officer Philipps described "mass chaos" and "carnage everywhere" after the SUV passed him and began striking participants and spectators.

6. Kyle Edwards, attended the parade with his wife and two children – Prior to the parade, Edwards encountered a red SUV "hood to hood," attempting to go the wrong way on a one-way street. He identified Brooks as the driver. Edwards said he saw the same SUV driving through the parade route.

7. Holly Berg, attended the parade with her boyfriend and boyfriend’s daughter – Berg also encountered a red SUV attempting to go the wrong way on a one-way street prior to the parade. During the parade, she testified that she saw the same SUV driving over people and causing "chaos in the streets."

8. Detective Thomas Casey, Waukesha Police Department – Detective Casey walked the jury through videos of the parade incident.

9. Office Bryce Butryn, Waukesha Police Department – Officer Butryn was stationed at Main Street and North East Avenue near the parade entrance. He testified he heard a vehicle honking and headed toward him. He raised his hand to direct the vehicle to stop but says it went around him "going 30 to 35 miles per hour."

10. Officer Sonia Schneider, Waukesha Police Department – Testified she heard radio traffic about a vehicle going through barricades. She said she stepped directly into the path of the SUV and tried to direct the driver to exit at Buckley Street but had to jump out of the way.

11. Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson, Waukesha Fire Department – Testified he heard a call about a man with a knife in Frame Park at the start of the parade but could not respond in time because they were scattered throughout the parade. Chief Baakenson also said they sounded a MABAS box alarm for assistance with parade victims.

12. Nicole White, walked in the parade with RE/MAX – White testified she was struck from behind by the SUV, which rolled over her legs. White was the first parade victim cross-examined by Brooks. At times, she appeared to be nervously shaking.

13. Sarah Wehmeier-Aparicio, then Waukesha South High School’s band director – Wehmeier Aparicio said she witnessed the SUV running over band members after it passed "within two feet" of her, personally. She thought at first it was an accident, but then saw the driver "staring straight ahead" as he continued past the band.

14. Kyle Jewell, attended the parade with his family – Jewell described the SUV going over what appeared to be "speed bumps" but realized they were human bodies. Jewell said he ran after the SUV for "a good distance" attempt to stop it but was unable to catch up.

15. Thomas Greene, attended the parade with his wife and three children – Greene testified that he watched the SUV run over members of the Waukesha South marching band before veering toward him and striking two of his children. Greene said the driver veered back into the parade route and kept going.

16. Kelly Grabow, attended the parade with her daughter – Grabow was walking with Burris Logistics, just behind the Waukesha Blazers baseball team. She said the SUV knocked her to the ground. She then saw her daughter in the street and her daughter’s shoes "down the road."

17. Jeffrey Rogers, president of Waukesha Blazers Baseball – Rogers said when he saw the SUV, he grabbed his daughter and then lost her. He found 8-year-old Jackson Sparks lying on the ground motionless. Sparks died from his injuries. Two of Rogers’ children were hurt.

18. Joshua Kraner, head coach of Slammers, walking with Waukesha Blazers – Kramer was struck and hospitalized. His son was not injured.

19. Alyssa Gajewski, Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team coach -- Gajewski delivered emotional testimony, breaking down into tears as she described "a car that drove through" the parade, hitting fifteen girls in her group. She talked about how she found them after they were hit and their conditions in the "overflowing" hospital.

20. Jaimie Sutton, another Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team coach -- Sutton testified that by the time she looked in the direction of the red SUV, "it was already hitting our girls." She said she then heard there was an active shooter, so she and the girls she was able to gather went inside Chef Pam's Kitchen.

21. Michael Carpenter, Waukesha Police Department -- Carpenter testified on his speed analysis, using video and 3D technology to determine how fast the SUV was going. He said it was between 33-34 MPH based on distance measurments. It was his first time doing this for a live investigation.

22. Debora Ramirez, Waukesha Christmas Parade attendee -- Ramirez testified that she was at the parade with her boyfriend, their four kids and her dad. Ramirez and her son, Isaac, 12, were hit by the red SUV.

This post will be updated following further testimony.