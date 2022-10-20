Darrell Brooks trial: Who has the defendant called to testify?

Darrell Brooks called two witnesses to the stand Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial after delivering an emotional deferred opening statement to the jury. Brooks is representing himself in this case.

Brooks took off the face mask he had been wearing during the trial and wept during his opening statement, telling the jury, "There's two sides to every story."

He told the jury the parade incident "was not planned" and "was not intentional."

He said, "When it’s time for you to make your decision, all of you, I believe that… you’ll make the right decision."

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel of the red Ford Escape that drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60. Brooks faces 76 counts in the case, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. One homicide conviction would put him behind bars for life.

The state, which rested the same day Brooks called his first witness to the stand, tried to lay out that Brooks, in rage after a fight with Erika Patterson, his ex, near Frame Park, barreled through the parade in his red SUV, hitting people and not stopping.

Brooks was arrested shortly after the attack. Prosecutors say he showed up at a nearby home, banging on the door, asking for a ride. The SUV was parked nearby.

During the two-week presentation of the state's case-in-chief, Brooks' defense seemed to be focused on identification of the driver of the red SUV at the parade, the intent of that driver, along with Brooks' "sovereign citizen" arguments. These include his statements that he does not consent to being called the name "Darrell Brooks," that the state of Wisconsin is an entity, not a person and his belief that only a living, breathing human being can file a claim against someone, prompting his questioning of most witnesses regarding the "plaintiff."

Below is a list of those who testified for the defense in the Darrell Brooks trial, in the order they were called:

1. Juan Marquez, Waukesha Christmas Parade participant

Juan Marquez, Waukesha Christmas Parade participant -- Marquez was called out of order by Brooks on Oct. 18 during the presentation of the state's case-in-chief due to the need for a Spanish interpreter. He testified he was marching in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with his wife and son with the Catholic Communities of Waukesha when he was hit by a vehicle and thrown between 15-20 feet and his body "flew through the air." Brooks let it slip that Marquez originally told the FBI the SUV was black. Marquez told the court he could not remember what color the truck was that struck him on the parade route. Marquez said he never heard a horn honking.

2. State of Wisconsin

Brooks first tried to call the "State of Wisconsin" to the stand as he began presenting his case-in-chief -- part of his "sovereign citizen" arguments. That was denied by the judge.

2. Nicholas Kirby, acquaintance of Erika Patterson, Brooks' ex-girlfriend – Kirby was the first official witness called to the stand and questioned by Brooks. Kirby testified about the fight that took place near Frame Park before the parade attack involving Brooks, Patterson and Patterson's roommate. Kirby was present for that fight. Brooks questioned Kirby about whether there was a knife involved in that fight, and Kirby called that a "misunderstanding," and he was actually the one who was "knifed" in an unrelated incident and had stitches on his hand as a result. He said after returning Patterson and her roommate to the women's shelter where they were living and walked back through the area, he "saw a red SUV take off like a bat out of hell down Main Street and go through a crowd of people... with my own freaking eyes."

3. Heather Riemer, attended Waukesha Christmas Parade with family and friends -- Riemer testified she saw the red SUV go through the parade near where she was positioned to watch it. She said she heard a horn honking and did not see it hit anyone. She said she didn't see the driver, didn't get a license plate number and could not see into the vehicle. She testified that she actually saw Brooks before the parade driving the wrong way near a gas station. On redirect, she said "no" when Brooks asked whether she knew if the driver of the red SUV was the same at the gas station and the parade.