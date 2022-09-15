Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case

article

Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, is expected to appear in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status hearing.

The case in Milwaukee stems from when he allegedly ran over the mother of his child. This happened a short time before he is accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade – killing six people and injuring dozens more last November.

In December 2021, Brooks was also charged in Milwaukee County for allegedly intimidating a witness. He is accused of making dozens of calls from jail to the victim in a domestic violence case. Fourteen of the calls were intimidating.

At the time of the Waukesha Christmas parade, Brooks was out on $1,000 in the domestic violence case. A low bond amount the Milwaukee County DA admitted was a mistake by an assistant.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When prosecutors say he got into an argument with the same woman in Waukesha. He hurt her and sped off – into the Christmas parade route.