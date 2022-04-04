Expand / Collapse search

Darrell Brooks motions hearing Monday; judge to rule on 2 requests

Waukesha Christmas Parade
Darrell Brooks motions hearing Monday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha parade attack,will be back in court Monday, April 4 for a motions hearing. Last Friday Brooks' defense team filed a motion to postpone the trial start date. 

Brooks, 40, is charged with 77 counts – including six counts of homicide – after prosecutors allege he drove through Waukesha's Christmas Parade in November 2021.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow scheduled Brooks' trial to begin Oct. 3. However, Brooks' attorneys said need more time to prepare with 77 charges against their client. 

Darrell Brooks appears in Waukesha County court on March 29, 2022.

Judge Dorow said she may also rule on a possible change of venue on Monday, April 4. The defense had previously asked to try the case outside the county because so many people have been impacted by what happened at the parade.

To determine if a fair trial is possible in Waukesha, last week both teams worked on a questionnaire that would be sent to all potential jurors. 

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence. 

