article

The Brief An appeals court judge denied the latest attempt from Darrell Brooks to get an extension to file an appeal for postconviction relief. Brooks is serving multiple life sentences after he was convicted of killing six people and physically injuring dozens more during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. Brooks filed his initial notice seeking postconviction relief in November 2022, starting a process that has now stretched more than three years.



An appeals court judge on Tuesday denied the latest attempt from Darrell Brooks to get an extension to file an appeal for postconviction relief.

Life in prison

The backstory:

Brooks, 43, is serving multiple life sentences after he was convicted of killing six people and physically injuring dozens more at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. He was later ordered to pay more than $130,000 in restitution.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Postconviction relief

Dig deeper:

Brooks filed his initial notice seeking postconviction relief in November 2022, starting a process that has now stretched more than three years.

In November 2025, Brooks requested his 11th extension to file the documents needed for his appeal. He wrote a letter to the Court of Appeals from his out-of-state prison, saying it was "extremely difficult" to locate his case file because of a "lockdown due to an ongoing drug investigation."

At that time, legal experts told FOX6 News that Brooks may be running out of time. They noted the court is unlikely to grant many more extensions, and if he fails to file soon, he could forfeit his right to appeal.

Court records dated Nov. 25, 2025 state Brooks' time to file was extended to Jan. 7, 2026 and that "no further extensions of time will be granted."