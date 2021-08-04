Expand / Collapse search

Darien fatal motorcycle crash, Beloit man succumbs to injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Darien
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Walworth County Sheriff's Office

DARIEN, Wis. - A Beloit man died of injuries sustained in a July 17 Walworth County motorcycle crash, the sheriff's office said Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The crash involved two motorcycles on County Highway M near Springwood Drive in the town of Darien on Saturday afternoon, July 17.

Upon the arrival of deputies and the Darien Fire Department, a man was located in the road with serious head trauma and taken to the hospital. The victim was identified by authorities as 65-year-old Dale Culver; he died of his injuries on July 31.

The initial investigation, the sheriff's office said, found Culver hit the rear of a slower-moving motorcycle that was ahead of him. As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists went down to the pavement.

The struck motorcyclist is identified as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hutchinson of Beloit. Hutchinson received treatment for minor injuries at the scene and was released.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien Fire and Rescue and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Deputy injured in Lake Geneva pursuit

A Walworth County deputy is recovering after being hit and seriously injured by a reckless driver amid a Lake Geneva pursuit.

Generac expanding to Pewaukee; facility to house 300 workers
slideshow

Generac expanding to Pewaukee; facility to house 300 workers

Generac Power Systems, headquartered in Waukesha, is expanding with the purchase of a building in Pewaukee that will house roughly 300 employees.

Wisconsin drought: SBA offers loans after disaster declaration
slideshow

Wisconsin drought: SBA offers loans after disaster declaration

The SBA announced economic injury disaster loans are available to small businesses and related entities due to a Wisconsin drought that began in June.