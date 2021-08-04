Darien fatal motorcycle crash, Beloit man succumbs to injuries

article

A Beloit man died of injuries sustained in a July 17 Walworth County motorcycle crash, the sheriff's office said Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The crash involved two motorcycles on County Highway M near Springwood Drive in the town of Darien on Saturday afternoon, July 17.

Upon the arrival of deputies and the Darien Fire Department, a man was located in the road with serious head trauma and taken to the hospital. The victim was identified by authorities as 65-year-old Dale Culver; he died of his injuries on July 31.

The initial investigation, the sheriff's office said, found Culver hit the rear of a slower-moving motorcycle that was ahead of him. As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists went down to the pavement.

The struck motorcyclist is identified as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hutchinson of Beloit. Hutchinson received treatment for minor injuries at the scene and was released.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien Fire and Rescue and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

