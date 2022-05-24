Dante James sentencing; convicted in crash that killed MPD officer

37-year-old Dante James, the man convicted in the crash that killed Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her, will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 24.

In a plea hearing last month, James pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The deadly crash happened in June 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, James started work at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, and was immediately escorted to a hospital on suspicion he'd been drinking. A preliminary breath test revealed a result of .176. James was terminated as a result.

Dante James

After being fired, James told investigators he went to his cousin's house, "had some shots," and then drove to a bar. At the bar, James said he had two beers and a shot before he was kicked out.

Early Tuesday morning, June 18, prosecutors say James was still drunk and back behind the wheel. Police say he blew a red light near 60th and Capitol, struck and killed Officer Her as he was on his way home from his police shift.

Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her

Court documents show James ran from the scene but was soon arrested nearby stumbling, bleeding and smelling of alcohol.

During an interview with police, James admitted to being in the crash and to drinking earlier that day.

James has four previous OWI convictions spanning from 2006 to 2018. His license was revoked until 2021.

Fatal crash near 60th and Capitol in Milwaukee

This is a developing story.