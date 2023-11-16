Missing Madison girl; Danielle Noble last seen Nov. 7

article

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is working alongside the Madison Police Department in the search for missing 12-year-old Danielle Noble.

Danielle disappeared from her home in Madison on Nov. 7. It has been one week since she vanished and authorities have reason to believe that she could be traveling out of state.

In an effort to bring more attention to Danielle’s case, her poster is being displayed at gas pumps throughout multiple states.

Additionally, Danielle is being featured on Ring’s Neighbors app in designated locations to provide real-time assistance in locating Danielle.

Danielle is described as 5'0" tall, 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with a buzzcut.

Anyone with any information about Danielle or her disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Madison Police Department (Wisconsin) at 1-608-255-2345.