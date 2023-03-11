Dane County OWI; Edgerton man arrested for 4th

article

Kurt Thompson, 45 from Edgerton, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Dane County on Saturday morning, March 11.

A trooper pulled Thompson over for speeding around 5 a.m. Upon making contact, the trooper saw multiple signs of impairment.

Thompson was arrested for his fourth OWI offense after State Patrol officials say he failed sobriety tests.