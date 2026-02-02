Dane County measles case confirmed, Wisconsin's 2nd case this year

article

The Brief State and county health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a Dane County resident. The case is linked to international travel. Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after an exposure.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison Dane County confirmed on Monday, Feb. 2 one case of measles in a resident of Dane County.

This is the second confirmed case of measles in Wisconsin this year.

Measles in Dane County

What we know:

A news release says the measles case is related to international travel – and is not related to the case confirmed in Waukesha County.

Due to privacy concerns, no additional personal identifying or health information will be released by DHS.

DHS and Public Health Madison Dane County are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus, including working closely with UW-Madison regarding on-campus exposure locations.

Locations of possible public exposure will be updated on the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations webpage.

Highly contagious

Dig deeper:

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after an exposure, and include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness, and can sometimes be deadly. One in four people who get measles in the United States will be hospitalized.

Do you have symptoms?

What you can do:

Anyone developing symptoms of measles should stay home (do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call their doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can get vaccinated at their regular health care provider, local clinic, or pharmacy. Local health departments can help determine what vaccines are needed. Get free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or clinic by dialing 211. Anyone who is pregnant, has children under the age of 12 months, or is otherwise not able to receive the MMR vaccine can contact their doctor or community clinic for guidance.

Find more information on the DHS measles webpage. UW-Madison students can contact UW Health Services at 608-265-5600.