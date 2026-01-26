Waukesha County measles case confirmed; Wisconsin health officials say

The Brief State and county health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a Waukesha County resident, the first in Wisconsin for 2026. The case is linked to international travel, and while contact tracing is underway, no public exposure sites have been identified yet. Officials urge residents to verify their vaccination status, noting that measles is highly contagious.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Waukesha County Health and Human Services confirmed on Monday, Jan. 26, one case of measles in a resident of Waukesha County. It represents the first confirmed case of measles in Wisconsin in 2026.

Measles case in Waukesha County

What we know:

A news release says the measles case is related to international travel. Due to privacy concerns, no additional personal identifying or health information will be released by DHS.

DHS and Waukesha County Health and Human Services are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus. At this time, no public exposure locations have been identified.

With cases of measles continuing internationally and nationally, DHS encourages Wisconsinites to check their vaccination status to make sure they are protected from measles. People planning winter vacations should look at measles activity in the location they plan to travel, and be sure everyone they are traveling with is up to date on needed vaccines.

Highly contagious

Dig deeper:

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after an exposure, and include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness, and can sometimes become deadly. One in four people who get measles in the United States will be hospitalized.

Do you have symptoms?

What you can do:

Anyone who develops any symptoms of measles should stay home (not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call their doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to virus.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can get vaccinated from their regular health care providers, local clinics and pharmacies, or local health departments can help determine what vaccines are needed. They can get free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or clinic by dialing 211.

Anyone who is pregnant, has children under the age of 12 months, or is otherwise not able to receive the MMR vaccine can contact their doctor or community clinic for guidance.

Find more information on the DHS measles webpage. Waukesha County residents may contact the Waukesha County Health and Human Services at 262-896-8430.