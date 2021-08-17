Dane County indoor mask mandate re-imposed, begins Aug. 19

article

Dane County health officials announced on Tuesday, Aug. 17 that they are going to re-impose an indoor mask mandate for the entire county, including Madison. It will go into effect on Thursday.

The new order covers everyone over the age of 2. They will be required to wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people who are not members of their household or living unit.

Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, issued the following statement:

"We still believe vaccines are our best tool to protect our community. But as cases continue to increase, requiring face coverings is an easy added layer of protection to further help keep people safe, including our youngest children not yet eligible to be vaccinated."

Public Health Madison and Dane County is also asking businesses to post signs reminding customers of the new mandate.