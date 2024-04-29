Dane Cook coming to Milwaukee, part of 'Fresh New Flavor' tour

article

Comedian and actor Dane Cook is stopping in Milwaukee in November as part of his ‘Fresh New Flavor’ tour.

The 36-city tour includes a stop at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater on Saturday, November 9.

He will also be stopping at the Orpheum Theater in Madison the day before on Friday, November 8.

Dane Cook

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Tuesday, April 30.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.