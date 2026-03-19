Daeshaun Graves homicide trial; state rests, defendant not testifying

The Brief Milwaukee homicide defendant Daeshaun Graves is accused of killing Quincy Smith and his uncle in separate 2024 shootings. Witness Jakiya Gates testified Graves admitted to both killings and that she helped care for him before his arrest. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday morning.



Closing arguments are set for Friday morning, March 20, in the homicide trial of Daeshaun Graves, a Milwaukee man accused of killing two people, including his uncle.

What we know:

Graves faces two first-degree reckless homicide charges, four bail jumping charges, arson and mutilating a corpse. He will not take the stand in his defense.

Daeshaun Graves

Prosecutors wrapped up their case Thursday with testimony from Jakia Gates, a woman who said she helped Graves after the killings back in 2024. Gates told jurors she had only known Graves for about a month when he showed up at her door in August of that year with severe injuries.

What they're saying:

"He had tears in his face, he was bleeding, nose, mouth, and his skin was really dark and struggling to walk," she said. "His face was swollen. He was telling me to focus on his feet, which I believe was burned the worst."

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Gates testified Graves later admitted to shooting and killing Quincy Smith near 84th and Carmen in August 2024.

"He got into an altercation with someone, told me it started as a fist fight and then that’s when he continued to change the story up. And then started to get upset with me," she said.

She said she rented an Airbnb and helped care for Graves before police arrested both of them days after Smith’s killing.

Gates was charged with felony harboring or aiding a felon but reached a deal with prosecutors to have the case dismissed in exchange for her testimony.

Earlier testimony in the trial alleged Graves shot Smith and drove away with his body inside the car, which was later found burned.

Dig deeper:

Gates also testified Graves admitted to a second killing weeks earlier, in July 2024.

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"He said he didn’t try to do it, but he ended up shooting his uncle and killing him," said Gates.

Graves is accused of killing his uncle, Darrell Harbour, near 36th and Courtland a month before, on July 15. The shooting was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

Harbour later died at the hospital.

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