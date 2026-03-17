Milwaukee man accused of killing uncle, second man, headed to trial
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man killed his uncle, and then weeks later killed again.
Graves headed to trial
The backstory:
It was July 15, 2024. Prosecutors said Daeshaun Graves shot and killed his Uncle Darrell Harbour near 36th and Courtland. The shooting was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.
Daeshaun Graves
Harbour's sister told FOX6 she went to the police.
"I called them the very next day to tell them who the shooter was, which was my nephew," said Shada Graves.
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It is unclear where Graves was in the days that followed that homicide. But weeks later, on Aug. 4, prosecutors said Graves pulled the trigger again, and it did not end there.
August 2024 incident
What we know:
Quincy Smith, 31, was shot near 84th and Carmen in Milwaukee. Prosecutors said Graves shot Smith after a fight, Smith fell back into a van, a van that was stolen hours earlier, and Graves drove off with Smith's head still hanging out.
Quincy Smith
Police later found the van torched near 34th and Auer. Smith's body was found inside.
Two days later, police found graves at a rented-out Airbnb.
Charges against Graves
What we know:
In total, Graves faces two first-degree reckless homicide charges, four bail jumping charges, arson, and mutilating a corpse.
Daeshaun Graves
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Ahead of the trial starting, court records show Graves declined a plea agreement from the state. Opening statements and witness testimony are set to begin Wednesday morning, March 18.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage.