Milwaukee man accused of killing uncle, second man, headed to trial

The Brief Trial begins March 18 for Daeshaun Graves, accused of fatally shooting his uncle in July 2024 and another man weeks later in August. Prosecutors say Graves shot Quincy Smith, drove off with his body hanging from a stolen van, and later torched the vehicle to hide the evidence. Graves faces charges including reckless homicide, arson, and mutilating a corpse after rejecting a plea deal from the state.



Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man killed his uncle, and then weeks later killed again.

Graves headed to trial

The backstory:

It was July 15, 2024. Prosecutors said Daeshaun Graves shot and killed his Uncle Darrell Harbour near 36th and Courtland. The shooting was caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

Daeshaun Graves

Harbour's sister told FOX6 she went to the police.

"I called them the very next day to tell them who the shooter was, which was my nephew," said Shada Graves.

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It is unclear where Graves was in the days that followed that homicide. But weeks later, on Aug. 4, prosecutors said Graves pulled the trigger again, and it did not end there.

August 2024 incident

What we know:

Quincy Smith, 31, was shot near 84th and Carmen in Milwaukee. Prosecutors said Graves shot Smith after a fight, Smith fell back into a van, a van that was stolen hours earlier, and Graves drove off with Smith's head still hanging out.

Quincy Smith

Police later found the van torched near 34th and Auer. Smith's body was found inside.

Two days later, police found graves at a rented-out Airbnb.

Charges against Graves

What we know:

In total, Graves faces two first-degree reckless homicide charges, four bail jumping charges, arson, and mutilating a corpse.

Daeshaun Graves

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Ahead of the trial starting, court records show Graves declined a plea agreement from the state. Opening statements and witness testimony are set to begin Wednesday morning, March 18.