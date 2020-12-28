CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities

Starting Monday, Dec. 28, CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines in 1,829 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin that selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March," stated Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company's next President and CEO on February 1. "The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime."

CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

While CVS is beginning with long-term care facilities, the company also has an agreement with the HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in our 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021 with more details to be shared at a later date.