article

The Brief Classes are canceled at Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay on Monday. A Facebook post says the closure is due to a power outage.



Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay is closed on Monday, Sept. 30 due to a power outage.

This information was posted on the official Facebook page of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) of Cumberland Elementary School.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There's no word on when they will reopen – or what caused the power outage.