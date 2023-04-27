Cudahy stabbing; man, woman injured in domestic violence incident

article

Cudahy police are investigating a domestic violence-related incident that left a man and woman bleeding from stab wounds.

Officials say shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, officers were dispatched to the area near Packard and Layton for a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 30-year-old Cudahy woman and a 38-year-old Cudahy man, both injured and bleeding. One officer initiated potentially life-saving intervention on the man. The woman's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Both the man and woman were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say this appears to be domestic violence-related – there is no danger to the public.

Cudahy police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 414-769-2260.