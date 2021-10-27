Cudahy solar power project is largest in city history

article

The largest solar power project in Cudahy history is now sending clean, renewable energy to people across Wisconsin, We Energies announced Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The project, which is part of the We Energies Solar Now program, is a partnership with specialty materials and components producer ATI.

The solar arrays are located on land owned by ATI near the company’s plant in Cudahy. The 7,000 solar panels cover eight acres. When the sun is shining, they produce enough energy to power about 700 homes.

The array is located near Whitehall and Grange Avenue