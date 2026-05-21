Cudahy school evacuated over suspicious package, area deemed safe

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The Brief J.E. Jones Elementary School in Cudahy was evacuated on Thursday morning due to a "suspicious package." Law enforcement responded to the school and determined the pancake posed no threat to the public. Authorities continue to encourage people to report suspicious activities or unattended items.



An elementary school in Cudahy was evacuated on Thursday morning, May 21, after a suspicious package was found outside the school, which was later determined to pose no danger.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Cudahy Police Department, at about 9:20 a.m., police got a report about a suspicious package outside J.E. Jones Elementary School.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was temporarily secured while responding personnel assessed the situation. Students and faculty were evacuated from the school and later reunited with their families while police continued to investigate the suspicious package.

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The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units (EOD) arrived to help. Following a thorough investigation, police say the package was determined to be non-threatening and posed no danger to the public.

The scene has since been cleared, and things have returned to normal in the area.

The public's role

What you can do:

Police encourage community members to continue reporting suspicious activities or unattended items so they can be properly evaluated by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported, there is no threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.