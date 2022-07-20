Cudahy man sentenced for distribution of child pornography

55-year-old Gerald E. Belmore, Jr. of Cudahy, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach.

According to a press release, Belmore, Jr. possessed and distributed numerous digital images and videos of child pornography. His indictment and subsequent conviction were the result of an online undercover investigation involving a popular social media messaging platform.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge, the effect these crimes have on their victims, and the need for just punishment. Following his release from prison, Belmore, Jr. will spend five years on supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee Office and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.