article

The Brief A competency exam was ordered for the driver accused in a Cudahy hit-and-run. A 10-year-old child was struck while in the crosswalk near Swift and Ramsey. Court filings said the driver thought she hit a rock or construction barrel.



A competency examination was ordered Wednesday for the elderly driver accused in a Cudahy hit-and-run that injured a 10-year-old girl last year.

In court:

Court records show 89-year-old Darlene Adam's defense attorney raised concerns that she was not competent to proceed, and the court found probable cause. The results of a doctor's report are due back to the court on Feb. 9.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Cudahy police were called to the intersection of Swift and Ramsey on the morning of Oct. 28, 2025. When officers got there, they found the victim in the street with abrasions and bruising to her face.

Related article

A criminal complaint said, while one officer was attending to the child, another spoke with a crossing guard who was wearing a high-visibility vest. The crossing guard said when the child was about halfway across the street, he spotted a silver car driving down Ramsey and approaching the intersection without slowing down. The crossing guard told police the silver car hit the child and drove away "without stopping."

Investigators found surveillance footage from a nearby hospital that showed a silver car matching the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run. Court filings said they noted it had "fresh damage" to the front passenger side, a cracked windshield and "an apparent handprint" on the glass.

Interview of defendant

What they're saying:

Police met with the driver of the silver car, who identified herself as Adam, and asked her if she recalled anything happening earlier.

According to the complaint, Adam said "she believed a rock had hit her vehicle or that she had run into a construction barrel." She also said she did not check her car for damage until she got to the hospital and didn't recall seeing a crossing guard.