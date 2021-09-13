Cudahy High School bomb threat; building secured, school open

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Cudahy
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy High School is open on Monday, Sept. 13 despite a bomb threat against the building. 

Officials from the school district say they received messages from several individuals and the Cudahy Police Department that a threat had been posted to social media.

Cudahy police worked with Milwaukee police, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, and the Milwaukee Bomb Squad to investigate. They thoroughly searched the building using bomb-sniffing dogs. The building has been cleared for return – and again, all schools are open on Monday. 

Parents who plan to keep their children home should contact the attendance office. 

Officials say they are "especially grateful for the individual who took the time to inform us of the situation." They say they will work closely with law enforcement to investigate this instance – and "do everything we can to keep our schools safe."

