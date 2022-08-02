Cudahy Health Department: Monkeypox vaccination clinic opens Aug. 3

article

The Cudahy Health Department is opening a monkeypox vaccine clinic starting Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the 3rd Coast Clinic, located at 5050 S. Lake Dr. in Cudahy.

They will be offering the JYNNEOS vaccine. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Wisconsin DHS currently recommends vaccination for people who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox and people with certain risk factors who are more likely to be exposed to the virus.

The clinic is open to individuals 18 and older who live or work in Wisconsin and meet one the following criteria:

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.

Gay, bisexual, trans, and any other men who have sex with men, who had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

Use THIS LINK to schedule an appointment, or call 414-796-2239. By appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted.

