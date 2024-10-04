Cudahy crash; child critically hurt in crash at STH 794 and Pennsylvania

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office temporarily shut down southbound State Highway 794 at Layton Avenue due to a crash at Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday evening, Oct. 4.

Officials say a child was critically hurt in the wreck. That child is stable and being taken to a hospital.

All traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Layton Avenue.