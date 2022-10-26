Cudahy Citgo sells $1M winning Powerball ticket

article

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on College Avenue in Cudahy for the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing. It is the second $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin this month.

On Oct. 1, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip in Mauston. Since Jan. 1, 2022, four $1 million winning Powerball tickets have been sold in Wisconsin.

For tonight's Powerball drawing the estimated jackpot is $700 million – the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Earning the title of WINsconsin, Wisconsin has had 19 Powerball jackpot wins since the game debuted in 1992. The 19 wins puts Wisconsin tied for fourth with Pennsylvania on the list of most frequently winning Powerball states.

Citgo will receive $20,000 as part of the Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive for selling the $1 million winning ticket. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.