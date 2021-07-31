Cudahy car, garage break-ins, thefts; police investigating

The Cudahy Police Department is investigating multiple reports of damaging and stealing from cars and garages – posting partial surveillance video on their Facebook page.

Surveillance shows a group of up to three people roaming the alleys and checking car doors around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, July 31. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and appear to have slim builds, according to police.

Police said there have been at least eight reports of incidents off the alleys of:

3600 block E. Cudahy Ave.

3600 block E. Layton Ave.

3800 block E. Layton Ave.

3700 block E. Plankinton Ave.

3900 block E. Plankinton Ave.

3900 block E. Squire Ave.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

Police reminding people to lock their cars and garages and avoid storing items of value in cars.

Advertisement