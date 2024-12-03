Cudahy bluff rescue; victim suffered cuts, bruises, hypothermia

The Brief Emergency crews rescued a man from the bottom of a cliff in Cudahy. The victim had been outside for hours and suffered hypothermia in addition to having cuts and bruises. The man is expected to make a full recovery.



Emergency crews rescued a man from the bottom of a cliff in Cudahy on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3. First responders said the man was exposed to the cold for several hours.

The call for help came around noon on Tuesday. The Cudahy fire chief said two people happened to be walking the beach at Warnimont Park when they saw a middle-aged man who was unresponsive.

Cudahy bluff rescue

The fire chief told FOX6 News his crew had to do a rope rescue. He said the cliff is about a 200-foot drop. That, plus ice and dense woods, made the rescue challenging.

The biggest question first responders had is, how or what that man was down on the beach in the first place.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The area where this gentleman is about 50 feet off the trail, in really dense woods. There is very limited access to the lakefront at this point," said Chief Jeff Bloor, Cudahy Fire-Rescue.

Cudahy bluff rescue

Fire officials say the man suffered cuts and bruises. Because he was outside for so long, he also suffered hypothermia. The man is expected to make a full recovery.