Cudahy police: Teen robbed at gunpoint over shoes, suspects arrested

Cudahy police said two people, suspected of robbing a teen at gunpoint Tuesday over a pair of shoes, have been arrested.

Police were called to the area of Kirkwood and Birchwood, just east of Packard Avenue, at around 2 p.m. that day. A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy told officers he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell a pair of $200 shoes.

The Cudahy and South Milwaukee police departments worked together to identify the suspects and their vehicle. Police said the suspect who committed the armed robbery knew the victim.

South Milwaukee police officers found and arrested two suspects the next day. The gun used in the armed robbery, as well as the stolen shoes, were recovered.

Police identified the suspect who committed the armed robbery as a 15-year-old from South Milwaukee. He was turned over to juvenile authorities. Police also arrested an 18-year-old South Milwaukee resident who they said helped the 15-year-old commit the armed robbery. That person was turned over to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.