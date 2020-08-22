Cross one off the bucket list: Stay in a 'Sub Bnb' in Manitowoc

article

Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a submarine? Now's your chance!

Gather 65 of your closest friends and spend the night on USS Cobia, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s fully restored World War II submarine off the coast of Manitowoc in Lake Michigan — a "Sub Bnb," if you will.

The USS Cobia is the best-preserved submarine in the country, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum said in a release, and it has been restored with amenities like heat and air conditioning to make for year-round, overnight visits.

Photo: Wisconsin Maritime Museum

Sub Bnb experiences start at $500 for the first five guests. Additional guests are $30 each. While you don't have to reserve each bunk, the Cobia can sleep up to 65 people.

To book a night on the USS Cobia or scope it out, CLICK HERE.