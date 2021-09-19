Critically missing woman on city's south side: police

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 19-year-old woman, Selena Raab.

She was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the area of 17th and Hayes on the city's south side.

She is described as approximately a Hispanic female, 5'2" tall, 120 pounds, medium complexion, thin build, long black hair, brown eyes, wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt with "Queen" on the front and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Two at 414-935-7222 or the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.