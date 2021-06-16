Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Wauwatosa man located

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Earl Mohme

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department says a critically missing 31-year-old man has been located. 

There was concern after Earl Mohme was last seen around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 near 60th and Lloyd. He suffers from PTSD and is cognitively disabled.

Mohme was last seen wearing a red racing shirt, red shorts, black shoes, white socks, and a red and black baseball hat with a clown on the front. He typically has a wrestling backpack with him.

Again, Mohme has been located. 

