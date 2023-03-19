Critically missing Milwaukee woman last seen near 104th and Grantosa

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 37-year-old woman.

Bertha Coats was last seen on Saturday, March 18, near 104th and Grantosa around 5 p.m., police said.

Coats is a Black woman, 5'2" tall, weighing 220 pounds , with brown eyes and red shoulder-length curly hair.

She was last seen wearing "Laffy Taffy" pajama pants and an unknown color jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.



