Critically missing Milwaukee girl; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking a critically missing 11-year-old girl.
What we know:
MPD said Londyn Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, near 56th and Fairmount. She is described as female, Black, 5’6" and around 160 pounds.
Nelson has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and unknown pants.
She should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.
