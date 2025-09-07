Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee girl; police seek public's help

Published  September 7, 2025 5:49pm CDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking a critically missing 11-year-old girl, Londyn Nelson.
    • Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, near 56th and Fairmount.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

What we know:

MPD said Londyn Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, near 56th and Fairmount. She is described as female, Black, 5’6" and around 160 pounds.

Nelson has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and unknown pants.

She should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.

