Critically missing Milwaukee girl; police seek public's help

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking a critically missing 11-year-old girl, Londyn Nelson. Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, near 56th and Fairmount. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking a critically missing 11-year-old girl.

What we know:

MPD said Londyn Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, near 56th and Fairmount. She is described as female, Black, 5’6" and around 160 pounds.

Nelson has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and unknown pants.

She should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.