Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing woman.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 59-year-old Mae Evans was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, near 21st and State.

Evans is a Black female, standing around 5"8" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She also has dementia.

Evans was last seen wearing her glasses with a cheetah-printed bonnet, multicolored striped shirt, pink pants and light-colored shoes.

Police said she should be traveling on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.