Missing Milwaukee woman found safe

UPDATE: Gabrielle Gregory has been found safe.

Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a critical missing person, 73-year-old Gabrielle Gregory.

Gregory was last seen on Feb. 20 at 12 a.m. in the area of 80th and Capitol.

Gregory is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Gregory is described as a white female, 5'10", 170lbs, with brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair with gray at the top. Gregory was last seen wearing a green pajama top with "Blessed Girl" writing on it, blue pajama pants, a pink jacket, and silver flat dress shoes.

Anyone with information on Gregory's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

