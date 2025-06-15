Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Elma Edwards has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief 83-year-old Elma Edwards was last seen on Sunday afternoon, June 15, near 70th and Courtland. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and green head wrap. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee woman.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 83-year-old Elma Edwards was last seen on Sunday afternoon, June 15, near 70th and Courtland. She should be on foot.

Edwards is described as Black, 5'3" tall and weighing around 106 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a brown jacket and green head wrap.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.