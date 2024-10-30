Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek help

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing 26-year-old Deahsha McQueen. McQueen was last seen around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with plates #AYG-6601. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.



McQueen is described as a 26-year-old female, Black, 5'4" and weighing around 120 pounds. She has a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt with white lettering, blue jeans with rips in them, and a dark purple bonnet. She had on clear framed eyeglasses.

McQueen was last seen around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with plates #AYG-6601. Her vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on N Sherman Blvd from W Bradley Rd.

