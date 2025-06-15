Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Charlene Golden has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Charlene Golden was last seen on Sunday afternoon, June 15, near 87th and Capitol. A Silver Alert was later issued. Anyone with information should call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Police are looking for a critically missing 81-year-old Milwaukee woman.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Charlene Golden was last seen on Sunday afternoon, June 15, near 87th and Capitol.

Golden is described as Black, female, 5'03" and weighing around 140 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, silver tennis shoes and a black/gray Coach purse.

Police said she should be on foot.

A Silver Alert was later issued for Golden.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.