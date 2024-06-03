Critically missing Milwaukee teen; police seek help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing teen.

Police said 14-year-old Sabrina Webb was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, heading eastbound on foot near 30th and Mitchell.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

Webb was wearing a khaki colored button-up dress, burgundy colored shoes and a beige colored hat. Police said she has a shaved head.

Police said she is minimally verbal.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.